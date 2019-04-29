Want to get the inside scoop on Oregon State athletics? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com today!

Oregon State's front court depth took a big hit Monday morning as freshman post Warren Washington announced his intent to transfer.

"First and foremost I'd like to thank Beaver Nation for the constant love and support that I received this year on and off the court. I'm grateful for the opportunity to play for Oregon State University," Washington said on Twitter Monday morning.

Washington's departure raises questions about the Beavers' ability to keep recruits as he joins two other freshman from OSU's 2018 recruiting class that are no longer with the team. Guard Jordan Campbell, and center Jack Wilson, both three-star recruits also elected to leave the team early in the season.

"After much consideration and talking with my family, I've decided to transfer from Oregon State University. Corvallis will always be a special place to me no matter what. THANK YOU BEAVER NATION."

The move from Washington is somewhat surprising given that he played in 27 games, averaging 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds. While his stats are on the low side, he showed great promise and development as the season progressed and figured to be heavily involved in the Beavers' future front court plans.

With just Kylor Kelley and Payton Dastrup as the lone front court options moving forward, Oregon State will certainly have their work cut out for them in the coming weeks as they'll look to add insurance in the post.

Stay tuned to BeaversEdge.com as we'll have an analysis piece breaking down the impact of Washington transferring and what it means for the team moving forward.