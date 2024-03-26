PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Bazzana Named P12 Player Of Week | Baseball In The Ranks | 3 Takeaways From OSU's Win Over Nebraska | WATCH: WBB Talks Win Over Nebraska | Baseball Sweeps UW

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men’s basketball team saw a trio of players earn College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors on Tuesday, as Tyler Bilodeau, Chol Marial and Michael Rataj all received the honor.

Bilodeau is a finance major, and started all 32 games for the Beavers this season. The forward averaged 14.3 points per game on the season, and 16.0 points per game during conference play. He shot over 50 percent from the floor on the year, and posted six games with 20 points or more.

Marial is a senior sociology major. He made a total of nine starts on the season, including seven straight to end the year. The center’s season was highlighted by a double-double against UC Davis in November. Marial was an NABC Honors Court recipient last summer and made the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll.

Rataj is majoring in biohealth sciences, and has made a total of 39 starts in his two seasons as a Beaver. He averaged 8.3 points and a team-best 5.8 rebounds per contest on the season, while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor.

MORE: 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Win Over EWU | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over EWU | Inside The Dam: Pair Of Prospects Visiting | Inside The Dam: Beavers Hosting Prospects & MORE

Academic All-District honorees are considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in mid-April.

OSU Athletics