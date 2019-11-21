CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tres Tinkle had 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead Oregon State to a 78-67 win over UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday evening at Gill Coliseum.

It was the fourth double-double of the season in five games and the 25th of Tinkle's career. He also passed Stephen Thompson Jr. (1,767) and moved into fourth on Oregon State's career scoring list with 1,774 points.

Ethan Thompson scored 16 points and Alfred Hollins added 13 to help the Beavers improve to 4-1 on the season.

Kylor Kelley added six points and six blocked shots, and Roman Silva provided a spark off the bench with six points and four rebounds in 12 minutes.

Oregon State extended a 34-27 halftime lead to as many as 19 points in the second half.

UCSB's Max Heidegger, who came into the game averaging 20.3 points, was held to 13 points on 4 of 15 from the field.

Kelley picked up his third foul at 18:44 of the second half with the Beavers leading 38-29, but Oregon State added to its lead with the Pac-12's shot-block leader on the bench.

Oregon State took its largest lead at 51-32 on Silva's rebound basket.

The Gauchos (1-3) never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

Oregon State shot 56.6 percent from the field compared to 36.1 percent for the Gauchos, who were just 5 of 27 (18.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

The Beavers will next host Grambling State at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Gill Coliseum.

