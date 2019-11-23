CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Kylor Kelley scored a career-high 22 points and blocked seven shots to lead Oregon State to an 80-58 victory over Grambling State on Saturday.

Kelley, a 7-foot senior center who is fifth in the nation in blocked shots, was 7 of 8 from the field, including four dunks, and had seven rebounds.

Alfred Hollins scored 18 points, Tres Tinkle had 17 and Ethan Thompson 13 for the Beavers (5-1).

Kelley scored 12 first-half points and the Beavers led 44-30 at the break.

The Tigers (3-2) cut the lead to 52-42 early in the second half on Anthony Gaston's 3-pointer, but they would not get closer.

Tinkle's layup extended the lead to 73-54 and the Beavers were not threatened the rest of the way.

Ivy Smith Jr. led Grambling State of the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 17 points and Devante Jackson added 13.

Oregon State shot 46.4% from the field compared with 37.3% for the Tigers and had a 42-29 advantage on the boards.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers have won three in a row and remain unbeaten at home. Tinkle continues to put up impressive numbers and is tied for the national lead with four double-doubles.

UP NEXT

Oregon State will play San Jose State in the Las Vegas Classic on Tuesday.

Associated Press