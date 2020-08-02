BeaversEdge - Oregon State MBB: Ethan Thompson Withdraws From NBA Draft

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State junior guard Ethan Thompson has withdrawn his name from the 2020 NBA Draft pool and will return to Corvallis for his senior season a source confirmed to BeaversEdge.com

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard had entered his name into the pool in early April but decided to withdraw as he wasn't extended an invitation to the draft combine. Meanwhile, former Beaver Tres Tinkle was amongst the invitees.

With the Beavers having a changing of the guard with the mass experience lost in graduation this offseason, the return of Thompson will be crucial to the teams' success in his senior season.

Head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff have re-tooled the roster in the wake of the offseason departures and it'll be a big coup to have Thompson's veteran experience leading the squad.

The Los Angeles native is coming off a junior campaign that saw him average 14.8 points and 4.8 assists per game.