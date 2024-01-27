PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team took down Arizona State 84-71 Saturday evening at Legendary Gill Coliseum.

With the win, the Beavers claimed their first weekend sweep of the Arizona school since the 2014-15 season, Wayne Tinkle's first year as Oregon State head coach.

Michael Rataj notched a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Jordan Pope followed up his 31-point performance on Thursday with a 19-point showing. Tyler Bilodeau finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Christian Wright scored 10 points, five of which came from the free-throw stripe. KC Ibekwe tallied eight points and six rebounds.

As a team the Beavers shot 56.5 percent from the floor. Oregon State held a 47-26 advantage on rebounds and scored 38 points in the paint.

Oregon State used an early 17-0 run to jump out to a 19-5 lead. The Sun Devils answered with nine-straight points to get back within six at 23-17. Pope knocked down a long triple at the buzzer to send the Beavers to the break in front 44-29.

Oregon State extended the advantage to 19 with an emphatic dunk in the opening phases of the second half. The Beavers remained in control, going in front by 21 with five minutes to play on their way to a 13-point victory.

The Beavers will head to the Southland next week, beginning with a Thursday contest at UCLA.

