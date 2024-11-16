Oregon State MBB: Beavers Move To 4-0 With Win Over Fullerton

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team continued its undefeated start to the season, taking a 70-51 win over Cal State Fullerton Friday evening.

With the victory, the Beavers move to 4-0 for the first time since they opened the 2015-16 season with four-straight wins.

Nate Kingz led Oregon State with 22 points, as he knocked down six 3-pointers, one shy of the OSU single-game record. Michael Rataj recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Liutauras Lelevicius had 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting, while Damarco Minor tallied nine points, five assists and three steals. Matthew Marsh finished the night with eight points, six of which came from the free throw stripe.

Overall, Oregon State shot 43.8 percent from the floor, including 61.9 percent in the second half.

The Beavers jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game, as Oregon State held the Titans scoreless for the first five minutes of the contest. Cal State Fullerton battled back to get within 11-9 mid-way through the first half. The Titans proceeded to take the lead 20-17 with five minutes to go before the break, and headed to the intermission up 32-25.

Oregon State tied things up eight minutes into the closing period, as Lelevicius knocked down a 3-pointer to even the score at 42. The Beavers' defense clamped down from there, as OSU led 49-45 with just under eight minutes remaining.

The Beavers used an 8-0 run to extend their lead to double-figures. Oregon State was able to close it out from there, taking the win by 19.

Oregon State shot 58.3 percent from beyond the arc in the second half, after going 3-for-17 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes.

The Beavers will wrap up a five-game home stretch next Thursday when Oregon visits Gill Coliseum.

