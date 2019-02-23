BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

LOS ANGELES -- Stephen Thompson Jr. and Kylor Kelley each scored 15 points and Oregon State took control of the game in the final three minutes to defeat USC 67-62 on Saturday.

The Beavers (17-9, 9-5 Pac-12) led most of the game but trailed 56-55 with 3:54 remaining before scoring 10 straight points. Tres Tinkle, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds, had six points as Oregon State swept the season series.

Jonah Matthews led USC (15-13, 8-7) with 15 points and Bennie Boatwright added 13 in his final home game.

The Beavers led by as many as 10 in the second half and were up 51-44 with 8:53 remaining when the Trojans went on a 12-4 run. Mathews had seven points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Trojans a short-lived, one-point lead.

Oregon State led most of the first half. Ethan Thompson's layup put the Beavers up 22-16 with 9:34 remaining before USC scored seven straight points to hold a brief advantage. Oregon State would counter with a 6-0 run and went into halftime with a 31-27 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: It is only the Beavers' second win in 10 games when they fail to score 70 or more points.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts Arizona on Thursday.