CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tres Tinkle scored 26 points and Ethan Thompson added 21 to lead Oregon State to an 80-46 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

Win the win, the Beavers equaled their best start since the 1980-81 team opened 26-0. The 1984-85 team also started 8-1.

Tinkle, the Pac-12's leading scorer, went 8-for-12 from the field, 3-for-5 from behind the arc and 7-for-7 from the stipe for his 26 points. He added six rebounds, four assists, and a season-high five steals.

Thompson's 21 points were a season-high 21, bettering the 18 he scored in the last game against Portland State. He also had five assists.

Jarod Lucas came off the bench to score a career-high 12 points. He went 3-for-4 from the field, 2-for-3 from deep and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Kylor Kelley, who leads the nation in blocked shots per game, finished with seven swats. He added 11 points and six boards.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8) scored the first points of the game before the Beavers went on a 23-0 run.

Oregon State led 45-18 at halftime and build the lead to 36 points in the second frame.

The Beavers will travel to Texas for their next two games. The first is against UTSA at 2:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the inaugural Battleground 2k19. The second is against Texas A&M at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station.

Oregon State Athletics