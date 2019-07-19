With Oregon State still looking to add difference makers in the 2020 class, Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic ATH Justin Baker fits the bill of what the Beavers are looking for.

The 5-foot-10, 175 pound athlete already boasts seven power five offers, but on Thursday, he narrowed his list of schools down to three as Oregon State, Cal, and UCLA (hasn't offered) made his final cut.

The relationship between Oregon State and Baker spans back to February when he first received an offer from the Beavers, and he has since kept a solid relationship with the coaching staff.

Baker visited Oregon State back in mid-April and told BeaversEdge.com that he was pleased with how the Beavers set up student athletes for success while also lauding great conversations with head coach Jonathan Smith and his area recruiter Michael Pitre.

"The coaches talked a lot about where they wanted me to play and how they wanted to get the ball in my hands," Baker told BeaversEdge.com in April . "As well as their offense and how it translates right into the NFL."

Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren have stated that they want to get speed and mismatches on the field anyway possible, and with Baker having the ability to take it to the house on any given play, he's a guy that will be highly coveted by Oregon State and others in the coming weeks.

With the Beavers continuing to stockpile talent in 2020 class and further speed up the rebuild under Smith, securing the services of a talented and speedy playmaker like Baker would go a long ways in getting top-tier talent to Corvallis.