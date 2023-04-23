Oregon State makes top six for Washington ATH Rashawn Clark
Oregon State has made the top six for one of its top targets in the 2024 recruiting class. On Sunday, Federal Way (WA) three-star athlete Rahshawn Clark announced his top six schools Michigan State, Washington, California, Oregon State, Oregon, and Louisville.
Clark narrowed down his list to six from 13 offers - those that did not make the cut include Arizona, Colorado, FAU, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Utah, and Washington State.
The 6-foot-0 athlete was last on campus earlier this month, making a mid-week visit to Corvallis on April 5. The Beavers are recruiting Clark as both a wide receiver and cornerback, giving him the possibility of playing both ways at the next level.
Notably, Clark is a former teammate of 2023 Oregon State signee Andre Jordan.
Clark has been a long-time target of the Beavers who offered him originally back in October of 2021, making him a priority since the offer.
