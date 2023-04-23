Oregon State has made the top six for one of its top targets in the 2024 recruiting class. On Sunday, Federal Way (WA) three-star athlete Rahshawn Clark announced his top six schools Michigan State, Washington, California, Oregon State, Oregon, and Louisville.

Clark narrowed down his list to six from 13 offers - those that did not make the cut include Arizona, Colorado, FAU, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Utah, and Washington State.

The 6-foot-0 athlete was last on campus earlier this month, making a mid-week visit to Corvallis on April 5. The Beavers are recruiting Clark as both a wide receiver and cornerback, giving him the possibility of playing both ways at the next level.

Notably, Clark is a former teammate of 2023 Oregon State signee Andre Jordan.

Clark has been a long-time target of the Beavers who offered him originally back in October of 2021, making him a priority since the offer.