While most of the college football recruiting world is squarely focused on the 2020 recruiting class, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff are doing their due-diligence for the future as well as they made the top-five for 2021 four-star athlete Will Latu.

The 6-foot-2, 220 pound safety had a bevy of power five offers, including the likes of Washington, USC, Utah, Colorado, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Colorado, but recently narrowed his list down to five.

Oregon State, Arizona State, Utah, Washington, and USC all made the cut and are now Latu's sole focus heading into his junior season at Bethel HS in Spanaway Washington.

While Oregon State's main focus is securing and locking in the 2020 class, there's been a solid budding relationship between future recruits and OSU coaches and staff as the Beavers are trying to build those relationships early.

Smith and Co. will have to fight off tough competition for the likes of Latu, but with the Beavers making a top-five this early in the process for a four-star caliber player is impressive.

Time will tell if Oregon State's recruiting message and vision will lead Latu to Corvallis.