Oregon State has treated Napa (CA) tight end Brock Bowers like a priority target in the 2021 class, and those efforts paid off on Sunday night when the four-star talent took to twitter to announce his top 8.

Bowers holds nearly 25 offers from some of the nation's best programs, and narrowed his choices down to Georgia, Oregon, Oregon State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Cal, UCLA, and Washington.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end has stayed in touch with the Oregon State staff on a very consistent basis, and Bowers has already been to Corvallis for an unofficial visit in 2019. Tight ends coach Brian Wozniak has made sure that Bowers knows he is wanted in Corvallis, and Bowers likes some of the things he sees.

"Coach Woz and I have a really good relationship," Bowers told BeaversEdge. "He showed me some stuff on film and I like how they use their tight ends."

While it will be hard for any school to win this battle, Oregon State has done well to place themselves in the conversation for top players such as Bowers under head coach Jonathan Smith. Now that they know they are a contender for Bowers, you can bet that the Beavers will be turning up the heat.