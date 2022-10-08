For the second time this week, Oregon State has lost a commitment from a 2023 defensive back commitment. Earlier this week, Manvel (TX) safety Jalen O'Neal decommitted from the Beavers, and now Iowa Western C.C cornerback Will Lee has left the class.

Lee, originally committed to the Beavers on July 4 but has since taken multiple visits throughout his recruitment including to Kansas State and Iowa. On top of his offer from the Beavers, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound corner also holds offers from Florida State, Kansas State, Louisiana, Middle Tennessee State, and UAB.

With Lee now out of the class, the Beavers have 14 commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle and are down to one commitment in the secondary, that being Federal Way (WA) defensive back Andre Jordan.

When BeaversEdge reached out to Lee for a comment on his decision, Lee said, "Yes there’s still love for Oregon State, the coaching staff, and everything. I and my family just thought it was best that I reopen my recruitment"



