After being ranked near the bottom of the Pac-12 in passing yards over the last three seasons, Jonathan Smith hopes to balance the Beaver offense with a consistent passing game.

Since the start of the new millenium, the Oregon State football program has been blessed with very good quarterbacks who have had very successful collegiate careers donning the orange and black with several making the NFL.

From 1998-2014, the Beavers always had a fortuitous quarterback situation where even when a guy like Smith graduated, Anderson was ready to take the reigns. When Anderson moved on the the NFL, UCLA transfer Moore came and led OSU to a 10 win season in 2006. When Moore graduated, the Beavers had the services of Canfield and Moevao who all won their share of games and had the Beavers competing for the Rose Bowl in 2008 and 2009. Mannion was the Pac-12’s all time leading passing leader until just last season.

So what happened to a school that put four quarterbacks into the NFL between 2002 and 2014?

Simply put, the production from the quarterback position became an afterthought under the regime of former head coach Gary Andersen. He and his staff never truly knew that they were looking for in a quarterback and the Beavers on the field product suffered as a result. Luke Del Rio, Kyle Kempt, and Marcus McMaryion all transferred at some point in the Andersen era and all three went on to win power five games at other schools.

The Beavers desperately needed a reset button at the quarterback position from a coaching perspective and they found that in Smith and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren. Both Smith and Lindgren have a deep knowledge of what it takes to have quarterback success in the Pac-12.

Senior Jake Luton and sophomore Conor Blount are in the mix for the starting job come September 1st against Ohio State and both feel that the new coaching staff has given them the tools to succeed.

“It’s huge having (Smith) here and that kinda guy in your ear,” Luton said. “He’s done it, he’s coached it, and had a lot of success both playing and coaching. That’s huge for us to keep improving as quarterbacks.”

Luton, who earned the starting spot last season, feels that he’s grown immensely just from last season to know in terms of maturity and being a leader on the field.

“No injury involved, I’ve grown a ton from where I was,” Luton said. “Factoring in where I was in January or February until now has been huge. It’s a blessing for me to be here.”

Also competing for the starting job is redshirt-sophomore Conor Blount. Blount’s career at OSU started much quicker than expected with playing in his true-freshman season in 2016 in relief duty before redshirting last season. He added several pounds of muscle in the offseason and after an impressive spring, he feels that he can win the job.

“Yea, 100 percent,” Blount said about wanting to win the job. “That’s how I feel going into anything being a competitor. The approach is the same for me. One thing I really wanted to improve on was that in the spring, I’d have a really good day and but it wasn’t up to the day before. I want to be consistent and solid out here, stacking good days on good days.”

Lindgren noted that after a solid spring where he showcased poise, playmaking ability, and leadership that Blount is very much in the mix.

“We really like Conor,” Lindgren said. “You saw it in the spring game as he moved the offense well. He handled himself very well with the atmosphere, tv cameras, fans, and all that. His ability to extend plays and make plays with his feet make you excited about him.”

Time will tell whether the Beavers decide to go with Luton or Blount against Ohio State, but no matter who the coaches pick to start, OSU will have the benefit of having two of the best quarterback guru’s in the Pac-12 in Smith and Lindgren to develop them along the way.

