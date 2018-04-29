BeaversEdge.com

Andy Alfieri bleeds black and orange, as his father, Phil, played for Oregon State in the 1980's, and his mother, Kelly, ran track at OSU. His brother, Michael, is currently a receiver for the Beavers.

The young Alfieri has established himself as a D1 football recruit, as the Portland (Ore.) Jesuit class of 2020 prospect holds an early offer from the Oregon State Beavers. He visited OSU on Saturday for their spring game.

"The visit was great," Alfieri said. "I got to see the whole campus, meet some other recruits, and watched the spring game. I could definitely see a positive shift in energy around the program and players with this new coaching staff.

"I talked with Jonathan Smith and Trent Bray and had great meetings with them both. Coach Bray told me about their defensive play style and how he creates their linebackers to be the most explosive, violent and smart players they can be. My talk with Jonathan Smith was very positive, and I brought up how I feel he and his staff can change this program around."

Alfieri was offered by the Beavers under the Cory Hall interim regime last November, but he reports that his offer from OSU is still valid and the new coaching staff has been keeping in contact with him.

"We talked about my offer. Coach Smith reassured me that they want me and there's a place for me there and my offer still stands," said Alfieri.

For the spring game itself, Alfieri liked what he saw on the field.

"Saw some good things during the game," said Alfieri. "They're running the pro style defense and it looks like it would be a exciting defense to be a part of, especially as a linebacker."

Alfieri currently sits with just the offer from Oregon State but noted that he's receiving interest from the likes of Stanford, USC, Washington, Washington State, Notre Dame, and Utah.