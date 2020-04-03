PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff have been hot on the digital recruiting trail since the conclusion of the season, reaching out to several transfers with the hope of landing one.

On Friday, the Beavers did just that as they landed a commitment from one of the best JUCO shooters in the country as Talhasssee C.C. SG Tariq Silver announced via twitter that he was going to play his final two years at Oregon State.

The Clarksville, Tenn. native began his career at Eastern Michigan where he redshirted in 2017-18 before playing a full season in 18-19. Silver then elected to leave EMU and ended up at Tallahassseee C.C. where he's emerged as a deadly sharpshooter.



The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard averaged 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for TCC and knocked down an impressive 46 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Silver will have two years to play two once he gets to Oregon State and should instantly upgrade the roster as he'll bring a lot of production to a team that will desperately need it after graduating Tres Tinkle and Kylor Kelley.

He joins forward Isaiah Johnson and center Rodrigue Andela as the other members of the Beavers' 2020 class as it currently stands.

