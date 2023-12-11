Oregon State lands Northern Colorado transfer defenisve end Nick Norris
For the second time in two days, Oregon State has landed a transfer portal commitment. On Monday morning, Northern Colorado transfer defensive end Nick Norris announced his commitment to the Beavers on X.
He joins Colorado offensive line transfer Van Wells of players in the transfer portal who have announced their commitment to the Beavers.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Inside The Dam: Good News On The Way? | Beavers & Ducks To Continue Series | What Oregon State is getting in Colorado transfer center Van Wells
Norris will come to Corvallis after spending three seasons with Northern Colorado, playing in 22 games. In those 22 career games, Norris recorded 85 tackles including 10.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. He also had one pass deflection during his career.
With the Beavers, Norris will help replace the departing Joe Golden who exhausted his eligibility this past season after spending two years with the program. Golden like Norris started his career with Northern Colorado before transferring to Oregon State. In two seasons, Golden recorded 41 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson