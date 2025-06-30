Oregon State lands commitment from Pittsburg (CA) DB Truly Bell

Oregon State has finished off the month of June on a high note as Pittsburg (CA) cornerback Truly Bell announced his commitment to the Beavers on Monday, a month after taking an official visit to Corvallis.

Bell is the 11th commitment to Oregon State in the 2026 recruiting class and the eighth commitment for the program this month.

The Pittsburg, California native committed to the Beavers over primarily Fresno State, but also held offers from Arizona, Colorado State, Georgia, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, and UNLV, among others.