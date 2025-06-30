Oregon State lands commitment from Pittsburg (CA) DB Truly Bell

Oregon State has finished off the month of June on a high note as Pittsburg (CA) cornerback Truly Bell announced his commitment to the Beavers on Monday, a month after taking an official visit to Corvallis.
Bell is the 11th commitment to Oregon State in the 2026 recruiting class and the eighth commitment for the program this month.
The Pittsburg, California native committed to the Beavers over primarily Fresno State, but also held offers from Arizona, Colorado State, Georgia, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, and UNLV, among others.
Bell is the fourth defensive back to commit to Oregon State this cycle, all four commitments coming in the last two weeks. He joins fellow California natives in Donovan Dunmore (Buchanan) and Cammeron Purnell (Lincoln) as well as Texas standout Kai Wheaton.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter