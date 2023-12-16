PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray kept their momentum rolling in the transfer portal on Saturday afternoon, landing Colorado offensive line transfer Gerad Lichtenhan.

Lichtenhan brings massive size to the Beavers' offensive line room under new position coach Kyle DeVan, standing at 6-foot-10, and checking in at 315 pounds.

He started at left tackle for Colorado in 11 games this season (played in all 12), seeing the most snaps on the offensive line and earning Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week following CU's win over Nebraska. He has 19 career starts...

With the Beavers projecting to return just Tanner Miller and Grant Starck on the offensive line with extensive starting experience, adding a guy in Lichtenhan who has seen a ton of action is a big pickup.

DeVan is familiar with Lichtenhan as he was Colorado's position coach during his redshirt sophomore season. He's also the second OL transfer the Beavers have gotten from Colorado, and third player overall, joining OL Van Wells who was the Beavers' first transfer of the offseason, and RB Anthony Hankerson.

Having finished his Rs-Jr. season with the Buffs this past season, he'll be a one-and-done for the Beavers with one season of eligibility...

