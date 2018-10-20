Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

As Retro Benny made his first appearance since 1998, the Beavers hoped it would bring back the success experienced in the past. However, Oregon State decided not to show up to its own homecoming game.

OSU (1-6, 0-4 Pac-12) was trounced 49-7 by the California Golden Bears (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) in a game that lacked energy and execution on both sides of the ball. The Beavers also had limited contribution from running back Jermar Jefferson, as he was used sparingly with a ‘mild hamstring sprain.’

Jonathan Smith’s opening line in his presser said it all: “Well that was painful, there’s no other way to describe it.”

After having a bye week to prepare for California, the Beavers came out lacking energy, and it showed during the game.

“We got to look at some things, really starting with myself,” Smith said. “I mean we had two weeks off to come in here, great opportunity against a team we felt we matched up in a lot of ways with… Maybe it’s our preparation, and I’ll look into that, but just in both phases… it was rough out there.”

Neither team could get going initially, but the Bears scored following a 55-yard pass from QB Chase Garbers to WR Vic Wharton III that set California up inside the five-yard line.

From there, Oregon State could not stop the California offense, and couldn’t get their own offense going either.

“I feel like we came out real sluggish, real flat…” Isaiah Hodgins said. “After the bye week, it should be the opposite.”

Oregon State caught a break on a fumbled snap at the goal line, but after a three-and-out, they were forced to punt. The Golden Bears promptly scored, with Garbers finding Patrick Laird from 29 yards out to push the lead to 14-0.

Jalen Moore and Shemar Smith led the team in tackles, but the defense still allowed 539 yards of total offense and 49 points.

“We just didn’t execute as a unit,” Smith said.

The Beavers never really threatened, and following another three-and-out, Laird found pay dirt again—this time from four yards out following a hard stiff-arm on OSU linebacker Matthew Tago.

Just before the end of the half, Conor Blount scrambled up the middle of the field, and was hit in the helmet as he slid, resulting in a targeting call. Blount did not return to the game.

As Trent Moore summed up postgame, the offense never got into a rhythm.

Jack Colletto took over for the rest of the game, acting as a game manager for the struggling Beavers.

After giving up an opening drive touchdown to Chris Brown Jr. to start the second half, Colletto led the Beavers down the field, and—with the help of a few penalties—was able to get the ball in the end zone for the first time on a QB keeper.

However, Reser had already emptied out at halftime and was dead in the second half.

There weren’t many highlights for the Beavers, in what was a disastrous showing. The offense lacked the swagger it has had in weeks past, while the defense showed no signs of improvement.

Oregon State will look to rebound in Boulder next week against a solid Colorado squad. The Buffaloes lost to the #17 Huskies on Saturday, but have been a competitive and hard-nosed football team all year.

It’ll be Oregon State’s choice whether they show up and compete or not.