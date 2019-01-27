Clackamas (Ore.) kicker Jeffrey Nelson officially visited Oregon State this past weekend. The Beavers are looking at the 6-foot-3, 180-pound 2019 prospect as a preferred walk-on, and it looks like they might land his services.

"I’m almost positive OSU is the place for me," Nelson told BeaversEdge.com. "I will talk with my family and friends and really think hard over this next week. I don’t have any definitive answers yet, but after my visit I have come to find out that OSU offers everything I’m looking for."

The weekend in Corvallis went perfectly for Nelson, calling it an "awesome experience."

"I felt so welcomed and at home," he said. "The coaches were great and there was so much information. It was everything I expected and then some. We had great food, lots of tours, and I was showed every reason why Oregon State could be my next home."

Nelson spent a lot of time with special teams coordinator Jake Cookus and the entire staff.

"The coaching staff was great," Nelson said. "Every coach was very helpful and willing to get to know me. They are definitely a group of men I can see myself playing for. Coach Cookus was awesome. Our talk on special teams and kicking was great, and it is definitely something that I want to be a part of.

"I think their message was simple; it was that I was welcomed. They wanted me there just as bad as I wanted to be there. They let me know that I will have plenty of opportunity and experience that will be invaluable to me."

Whether it be kicking, punting, or holding field goals, Nelson looks forward to competing at Oregon State, if that is the school he chooses.

"I’m looking to come to OSU to learn from (the coaches) and mature as a kicker/punter, and to compete day in and day out."

Nelson was teammates at Clackamas with Oregon State signee Kelsen Hennessy.

According to the team's 2018 maxpreps page, Nelson was 7-of-11 on field goals with a long of 42 and averaged 40 yards per punt.