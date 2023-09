Wide Receiver Anthony Gould

-> After missing the UC Davis game with an undisclosed ailment, Gould is expected to return this weekend... Jonathan Smith addressed Gould's status postgame against UC Davis, and during his weekly press conference that they were optimistic he'd be back against SDSU... Additionally, when talking to wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson on Tuesday, he noted that the plan is to have Gould back on Saturday, so a likely one-game absence for the Beavers' dynamic receiver...