Sophomore inside linebacker Isaiah Tufaga has elected to leave Oregon State as he entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal and isn't listed on the team roster.

The news, which was first reported by Nick Daschel of the Oregonian on Thursday evening, comes at a bit of a surprise given that Tufaga was a key member of the Beavers' defense a season ago.

As a true-freshman in 2018, Tufaga played 48.6 percent of the total snaps on defense per Pro Football Focus and tallied 36 tackles, including 3.5 for loss.

Despite regularly running with the second unit for most of fall camp, Tufaga had recently found himself on the outside looking in with the inside linebacker rotation.

With Avery Roberts and Shemar Smith locking down the two starting spots, Arkansas transfer Kyrei Fisher nearly eligible, and Jack Colletto and Omar Speights coming into their own, there likely wasn't a ton of playing time in the cards for the Honolulu native.

With Tufaga playing as a true freshman last season, he'll be eligible to sit out this upcoming year and have up to three seasons to play at his future school. The former three-star recruit was recruited by the previous coaching staff and was then-interim head coach Cory Hall's first commit.

