BeaversEdge.com

Victorville (Calif.) Victor Valley shooting guard Jordan Campbell will officially visit Oregon State on Wednesday, Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans reports.

Campbell, a three-star 2018 recruit, signed with San Diego State last fall but was granted his release.

The San Diego Tribune reports that Campbell is still considering San Diego State.

“I’m not saying I don’t want to go to San Diego State,” Campbell said. “I just want to see what else is out there, to explore my options. San Diego State is still at the top of my list. It’s still my No. 1 option.”

Evans describes Campbell as "a blue-collar off guard that can be leaned upon for his defensive prowess."

Oregon State had attrition during the offseason and currently have four scholarship spots open. Campbell would be a welcomed addition to the Beavers.