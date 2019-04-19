BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson is declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft and hiring an agent.

Thompson started all 63 games in his first two years at Oregon State and averaged 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33.3 minutes per game.

As a sophomore, Thompson averaged 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds and led the team with 120 assists. He set career highs in field goals made (8), 3-pointers made (5, twice), free throws made (8, twice), rebounds (13) and assists (11). Thompson nearly had a triple-double against Arizona State, finishing with 20 points 13 rebounds and nine assists.

A native of Los Angeles, Thompson was selected to the Pac-12 All-Academic Second Team in his first eligible year with a 3.55 cumulative GPA in digital media communications.

