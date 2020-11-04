BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football: Wednesday Notebook

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! With the Oregon State football team back in the swing of practice in preparation for Washington State after having Tuesday off, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest with the team in this in-depth notebook. MORE: WATCH: Offense + Defense Previews WSU | Jake Luton To Start In Jacksonville

Offense Gearing Up For New-Look WSU Defense

With Washington State having gone through a coaching change this offseason, naturally, the Beavers would have to get creative to get the full picture of what the new coaching staff is bringing to the table. The Oregon State offense didn't have much trouble scoring against the Cougars in 2019 as the Beavers ran up 53 points, but the personnel, staff, and schemes are all different this time around. Nick Rolovich, whom the Beavers were very familiar with prior to getting hired at Washington State as he served as Hawaii's head coach previously, brought in defensive coordinator Jake Dickert from Wyoming to revamp the Cougars' defense. Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren noted that as far as film study and prep goes, the offense has been largely focused on Wyoming's defense from last year as they expect the Cougars to deploy a very similar look. "Their defensive coordinator came over from Wyoming, so we expect there to be a lot of carryover," Lindgren said. "You might see some new wrinkles, but they had a good defense at Wyoming and we expect Washington State's defense to look very similar."

Chance Nolan Named Backup QB

Four-star JUCO QB recruit Chance Nolan has won the backup quarterback job and will be the first guy off the bench in the case that something happens to Gebbia. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder was one of the highest-rated quarterback recruits to sign with the Beavers in recent memory and if it hadn't been for the fact that spring practices were canceled, he just might have made this QB race close. Nolan faced an uphill battle in terms of learning the complexities of Lindgren's scheme while also re-adjusting to division one football, yet, he buckled down and really thrived in the late stages of fall camp. That strong finish caught Lindgren's eye and he feels really confident about what Nolan will bring as the No. 2 in the QB room. "He didn't really have much of a spring, so things started to really slow down for him in the third week of camp," Lindgren said. "I thought he did some nice things in the scrimmage and he brings a good amount of experience from the JUCO level. We feel he gives us a good chance, so we're rolling with him at No. 2."

True-Freshman QB Jaden de Laura & The Run N Shoot