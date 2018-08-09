Quarterback Conor Blount

The former walk-on from Waukesha, Wisconsin has raised eyebrows with his play during fall camp as he came back to Corvallis a completely different player in year three compared to his first two seasons donning the orange and black.

A redshirt sophomore, Blount appears to be putting himself firmly in the position to be the Beavers’ starting quarterback as he’s been the most consistent player during fall camp. His dual-threat ability makes him an intriguing option at quarterback and his skillset seems to align with what Jonathan Smith and Brian Lindgren want to do on offense more so than any other QB on the roster.

While Blount has impressed in Smith’s first spring and fall camps, there’s not a lot of sample size as to what he can do on the field. He’s only played in three career games as a true-freshman in 2016 and has yet to start a game in his OSU career.

While the quarterback race is still very wide open according to Smith and Lindgren, there’s no doubt that Blount has given himself a chance to win the job with an impressive start to fall camp.