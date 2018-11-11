BeaversEdge.com

After the Beavers' 48-17 loss against Stanford, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith was clearly very disappointed. He's a guy who doesn't get too high or too low emotionally, but it seemed like Smith was feeling pretty down after the road loss.

"I don't think our passing game was as good as we've shown before, which was disappointing, because I thought we had some opportunities out there," Smith said. "(Stanford) is a good football team and a well coached team ... We just didn't have enough running the ball, throwing the ball. Anytime you score 17 points in this league, it's going to be tough to win."

Early in the first quarter with Stanford leading 7-0, the Beavers had a quick one-play, 63-yard drive, as Jake Luton connected with a wide open Trevon Bradford to tie things up at seven a piece.

OSU had success on that play, as well as some success before halftime as OSU cut the Stanford lead to 34-17, but as a whole, the Beavers' offense wasn't at its best.

"That play (Luton to Bradford TD) was well executed. Obviously, we didn't get that same look defensively the rest of the night," Smith said.

And defensively, the Beavers struggled all night. At halftime, OSU was on pace to allow over 800 yards, and tight end Colby Parkinson caught four touchdowns in the first half.

"Yeah that's a tough matchup," Smith said of guarding Parkinson in the red zone. "We kind of anticipated that's what they'd do, but it's a tough play to defend when they box you out like that. Height made a difference, and they execute that thing pretty well."

Next up for Oregon State is heading up to Seattle for a touch road matchup and then the all-important Civil War in Reser Stadium.



"I like this group and these guys will continue to work," Smith said. "Obviously, it doesn't feel good right now, but we have two weeks left with this group and we need to go back to work."