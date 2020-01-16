The Pac-12 Championship Game will move to the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday, December 4.

OSU Athletics will provide more details on how Beaver Nation can take advantage of the various promotions and initiatives in the near future.

OSU Athletics continues its partnership with the College Football Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers initiative, which will take place at the home opener Sept. 12 against Colorado State. The annual Military and First Responders Day game is Nov. 21 versus Arizona.

OSU annual Homecoming celebration will be anchored with the Oct. 24 game against California and Family Weekend will be Nov. 6-8 featuring the Beavers hosting UCLA.

The Beavers will play two weekday night games, both on the road, at Oklahoma State and Stanford; it’s the first time since 2016 OSU has not played a home weekday game.

Third-year head coach Jonathan Smith returns 15 starters from the 2019 team when the season begins Thursday, September 3 at Oklahoma State. The Beavers’ home schedule includes Pac-12 opponents Washington State, California, UCLA, Arizona, and Oregon. Non-conference home contests feature Portland State and Colorado State.

CORVALLIS – Oregon State will host seven football games this year at Reser Stadium for the first time since 2016. The 12-game schedule was announced Thursday by Pac-12 Conference commissioner Larry Scott.

Schedule Notes:

- OSU plays three of its first four games at home for the first time since 2015.

- OSU plays three of its last four games at home for the first time since 2014.

- All home games are on Saturdays for the first time since 2016.

- The Beavers do not visit Los Angeles for the second time in three seasons.

- Portland State returns to the schedule for the second time in four years. The Vikings are back at Reser Stadium for the 2025 and 2027 seasons.

- OSU opens on a Thursday for the first time since 2016 at Minnesota.

- OSU plays in Salt Lake City for the first time since Oct. 31, 2015. November 14 is the latest the Beavers have ever played at Utah.

- The Civil War returns to Corvallis on a Saturday after a Friday date in 2018.

- It’s the first time UCLA and Arizona have played in Corvallis in the same season since 2011.

- OSU’s two misses in league play this year are Colorado and USC for the second straight year. Arizona and UCLA are off the schedule in 2021 and 2022.

- The opener at Oklahoma State is the third time, starting with 2016, that the Beavers’ season begins at a Power 5 conference program. OSU will open the 2021 season at another Power 5 team – Purdue.

- It’s the sixth straight year OSU has played its first three games against non-conference opponents.

- Arizona is the only team on the schedule that will have a bye before playing OSU.

- Two of OSU’s first four opponents will have a first-year head coach – Colorado State and Washington State.

- September 26 is the Pac-12 opener for both OSU and WSU at Reser Stadium. It’s the first time OSU has had a conference opener vs. WSU at home since the creation of the Pac-8/10/12 Conference.

- This is the first season OSU has played three straight home games since 2014.

- It’s the second straight year OSU has played three of its first four games at home.

- OSU and Oregon both will be coming off byes before playing California.

- The Beavers play a pair of weekday road games (Oklahoma State & Stanford).

- Both OSU and Stanford will have a “short week” playing on Friday, October 30. Stanford will be coming off a game at Oregon and OSU a home contest with California.

- The Nov. 21 visit by Arizona is the latest game for the Wildcats in Corvallis since 1980 (Nov. 22).

- OSU’s game at Arizona State is the Sun Devils’ Pac-12 home opener.

- Four of OSU’s five road games are against 2019 bowl teams.

- Since 2013 a Mountain West Conference opponent has been on the schedule and a foe from that league will appear on the Beavers’ schedule through at least 2025.

- It’s the first time since the Pac-12 split into two divisions in 2011 that OSU plays three of its final four games against Pac-12 South Division teams.

- OSU plays four of its first five league games against Pac-12 North Division opponents.