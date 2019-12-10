SAN FRANCISCO – Seven Oregon State University football student-athletes have been selected to the 2019 Pac-12 All-Conference Team via a vote by the league’s 12 head coaches. The team was highlighted by second-team selections offensive lineman Blake Brandel, receiver Isaiah Hodgins, and linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

Brandon Kipper, Jake Luton, and Noah Togiai earned honorable mention honors. Omar Speights was on the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman Honorable Mention roster. The seven overall selections are the most for OSU since the 2013 all-conference team.

Brandel, a business administration graduate from Milwaukie, Ore., started every game of his career at 48 consecutive on the offensive line following his 2015 redshirt season. He concluded the recently completed season with a nation-leading 93.1 pass-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus (PFF). PFF also tabbed the co-team captain the sixth-best overall lineman statistically in the country.

Hodgins, a 2018 Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection, was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist for the nation’s top receiver. The Oakley, Calif., native announced last week that he would forgo his senior season and make himself eligible for the NFL Draft. He amassed 2,322 receiving yards and is tied for second for career OSU touchdown receptions with 20. The speech communication major caught 176 career passes and started 27 games.

Rashed, Jr. concluded the 2019 regular season leading the nation for tackles-for-loss (TFL) with 22.5 and tied for second for quarterback sacks with 14 while being limited the last two games with a broken wrist. The public health major will enter his senior season with 120 total tackles, including 34 TFLs.

Kipper was a 12-game starter at offensive tackle after initially attending the University of Hawai'i, playing 11 career games for the Rainbow Warriors during the 2017 and ’18 seasons. The psychology major allowed just one quarterback sack this season and paved the way for Beaver running backs to accumulate seven 100-yard rushing games.

Luton was a two-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week during his tenure which featured him finishing fifth at OSU for touchdown passes with 42 and seventh for passing yards with 5,227. The innovation management graduate was on multiple postseason awards watch lists and served as a co-team captain.

Togiai made 37 starts in 44 career games at tight end. The sociology graduate from West Valley City, Utah, became the sixth Beaver tight end to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving (1,048) and joined former Beaver great James Rodgers as the only players in school history to score a touchdown in five different seasons.

Speights, who is originally from Philadelphia, was second on the team with 73 tackles, which ranks third among all freshmen nationally. Sixty-three of those 73 tackles came over the last seven games of the season, including a freshman national leading 18 against Washington. He earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors after his outing against the Huskies and garnered 247Sports Freshman All-America acclaim Monday.

Oregon State Athletics