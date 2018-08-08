Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-08 10:17:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon State Football Recruiting Nuggets

Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

Sign-up for the GetGear99 Promo and get $99 worth of Oregon State gear!

Kwmt6ngngjbl4gi6yvpy
What are we hearing on star athlete Keon Markham?
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

BeaversEdge posted fresh "recruiting nuggets" on Wednesday morning, delivering its members the most accurate, up-to-date, and insightful insights on Oregon State football recruiting. This batch of nuggets includes:

- Insight on Oregon State's scholarship numbers

- Notes on defensive back recruiting

- Scoop on fall official visitors

- and much more!

Premium subscribers - Click here to read

Want to subscribe? Don't miss this deal: Sign-up for the GetGear99 Promo and get $99 worth of Oregon State gear!

Fnedei4ept5rowflfdry
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}