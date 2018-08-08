BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Football Recruiting Nuggets
BeaversEdge posted fresh "recruiting nuggets" on Wednesday morning, delivering its members the most accurate, up-to-date, and insightful insights on Oregon State football recruiting. This batch of nuggets includes:
- Insight on Oregon State's scholarship numbers
- Notes on defensive back recruiting
- Scoop on fall official visitors
- and much more!
Premium subscribers - Click here to read
Want to subscribe? Don't miss this deal: Sign-up for the GetGear99 Promo and get $99 worth of Oregon State gear!