BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Football Recruiting Nuggets

Michael Johnson Jr
BeaversEdge posted fresh "recruiting nuggets" on Saturday morning, delivering its members the most accurate, up-to-date, and insightful insights on Oregon State football recruiting. This batch of nuggets includes:

- What positions the new commits are slated to play at OSU

- Chances that Omar Speights and Kelsen Hennessy stick with the Beavers

- In-depth breakdown of Oregon State QB recruiting

- The Mike Riley situation and who may replace him

- and more!

