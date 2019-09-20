With the Oregon State football team idle this weekend for its first bye of the season, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps the most important bits of information from the week from head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren.

Brian Lindgren on the play of quarterbacks Jake Luton and Tristan Gebbia

"I thought we were more efficient last game and we've done a nice job with our decision making. Having just one turnover through three games and keeping our sacks down have been real positives through the first three weeks. We need to execute at a higher level more often and that's what we've been working on this week."

Jonathan Smith on the young guys who have stood out

"I thought (offensive lineman) Thomas Sio did some really nice things in his stint against the Mustangs, and he followed it up with a solid week of practice. (Linebacker) Ryan Franke has really shown up this week on the freshman end... I think (receiver) Anthony Gould is going to be a really good player... I could go on and on.

Smith on the bye week philosophy

"The earlier the bye is, we more work we want to get done in practice to stay in shape. We went twice this week, and we'll go again on Sunday to get an extra day of prep in for Stanford."

Lindgren on running back BJ Baylor

"We've been excited about BJ since spring, and I'm happy that everyone finally got to see him because he's a very consistent player that we're very high on."

Lindgren on the differences between having Jermar Jefferson vs Artavis Pierce

"Both guys have the ability to make explosive plays... AP is a little bit more of a downhill runner and gets vertical a little quicker. Jermar likes to be a little more patient and pick his spots at the line of scrimmage, but both have their strengths and are a challenge for defenses to prepare for."