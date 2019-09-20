Oregon State Football: Quotes and Quick Hits
With the Oregon State football team idle this weekend for its first bye of the season, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps the most important bits of information from the week from head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren.
Quotes
Brian Lindgren on the play of quarterbacks Jake Luton and Tristan Gebbia
"I thought we were more efficient last game and we've done a nice job with our decision making. Having just one turnover through three games and keeping our sacks down have been real positives through the first three weeks. We need to execute at a higher level more often and that's what we've been working on this week."
Jonathan Smith on the young guys who have stood out
"I thought (offensive lineman) Thomas Sio did some really nice things in his stint against the Mustangs, and he followed it up with a solid week of practice. (Linebacker) Ryan Franke has really shown up this week on the freshman end... I think (receiver) Anthony Gould is going to be a really good player... I could go on and on.
Smith on the bye week philosophy
"The earlier the bye is, we more work we want to get done in practice to stay in shape. We went twice this week, and we'll go again on Sunday to get an extra day of prep in for Stanford."
Lindgren on running back BJ Baylor
"We've been excited about BJ since spring, and I'm happy that everyone finally got to see him because he's a very consistent player that we're very high on."
Lindgren on the differences between having Jermar Jefferson vs Artavis Pierce
"Both guys have the ability to make explosive plays... AP is a little bit more of a downhill runner and gets vertical a little quicker. Jermar likes to be a little more patient and pick his spots at the line of scrimmage, but both have their strengths and are a challenge for defenses to prepare for."
Quick Hits
- One of the bigger positives for the Oregon State football team in the first three games of the season has been the offensive line's ability to limit sacks. After surrendering the most sacks in the country a season ago (48), the Beavers have showcased dramatic improvement in the non-conference slate, allowing just two sacks. Lindgren added this week that despite the Beavers allowing just two sacks, he feels that neither of those is on the offensive line, but rather the QB. The Beavers' OC also pointed out that this bye week is crucial to building the necessary depth behind the starting five. While a lot has been made of the Beavers playing a bevy of lineman against Cal Poly (nine), Lindgren still feels uneasy about the backup depth, noting that they've come along well, but are far from a finished product.
Who won't redshirt per Smith
- S Akili Arnold - CB JoJo Forest - ILB Omar Speights - TE Luke Musgrave
Injury updates
- DT Jordan Whittley is probable for Stanford
- RB Jermar Jefferson is probable for Stanford
- WR Tyjon Lindsey is probable for Stanford
- C Nathan Eldridge is questionable for Stanford, however, Smith noted he'll likely be a game-time decision.
- While Smith originally said that outside linebacker Matthew Tago would be out several weeks, he's not close to a return.
- Receiver Trevon Bradford isn't close to a return per Smith. While he's been able to do more individual work, he hasn't been cleared by the training staff. Smith added that there hasn't been a conversation about a redshirt yet, but that if he isn't cleared in the next few games, that's a conversation that will likely be had.