With the 2019 season on the horizon, BeaversEdge.com is introducing all 12 of Oregon State's 2019 opponents in July. Today, we dive into Oregon State's second Friday game of the season, a #Pac12AfterDark matchup with the Washington Huskies.

The Game

Date: Saturday, November 2nd

Time: 7:30 P.M. Location: Corvallis, Oregon TV: FS1 --- Oregon State 2018 record: 2-10 (1-8 Pac-12) Washington 2018 record: 10-4 (8-2 Pac-12)

2018 Recap

The 2018 season was still a success for Chris Petersen and Co. as the Huskies notched a 10 win season and were crowned Pac-12 Champs for the second time in three seasons, but there was a feeling of disappointment as well. With quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin both entering their senior seasons, expectations were quite high for the Huskies. However a season opening thud at the hands of Auburn showed that the Huskies weren't a playoff caliber team. Despite winning five straight following the Auburn loss, the Huskies collapsed against Oregon, and then dropped a puzzling contest against Cal where UW was left asking themselves a lot of questions. However, Petersen and the Huskies righted the ship following the loss at Cal as they went on to win four straight, including their best win of the season against Washington State. A loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl put a damper on what turned out to be a solid campaign, but knowing the competitor that Petersen is, he'll have the Huskies in a much better position in 2019.

Washington 2018 schedule Washington 2019 schedule Best win: November 23rd - @ Washington State - 28-15 Worst loss: October 27th - @ Cal - 12-10

2019 Outlook

It might be somewhat of a rebuilding year for Washington, but that doesn’t mean they aren't primed to have a really special season. While the Huskies will have the difficult challenge of replacing one of the best duos school history in Browning and running back Gaskin, Georgia transfer Jacob Eason and Savon Ahmed figure to fill the shoes quite well. Eason, who was the top quarterback in the Rivals 2016 QB rankings, figures to take the reigns early on and provide Petersen and Co. a solid, cannon armed quarterback who can make all the throws. After largely being Gaskin’s backup for the past few seasons, we’ll see how Ahmed handles the full time workload, but given that there’s ample and talent depth behind him, UW is still stacked in the backfield. Additionally, the Huskies return four of their five offensive lineman from a season ago and boast one of the most versatile receiver and tight end groups in the conference. With all that being said, it’s not hard to see why the Huskies are really excited about their offensive potential. Defensively, the Huskies figure to be very solid as co-defensive coordinators Jimmy Lake and Pete Kwiatkowski regularly have the Huskies near the top of all defensive categories. They'll have to replace the likes of standouts Ben Burr-Kirven, Taylor Rapp, and JoJo McIntosh, but there's plenty of talented newcomers awaiting their opportunity.

Early Prediction