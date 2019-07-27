Oregon State Football Opponent Preview: Washington
With the 2019 season on the horizon, BeaversEdge.com is introducing all 12 of Oregon State's 2019 opponents in July.
Today, we dive into Oregon State's second Friday game of the season, a #Pac12AfterDark matchup with the Washington Huskies.
The Game
Date: Saturday, November 2nd
Time: 7:30 P.M.
Location: Corvallis, Oregon
TV: FS1
---
Oregon State 2018 record: 2-10 (1-8 Pac-12)
Washington 2018 record: 10-4 (8-2 Pac-12)
2018 Recap
The 2018 season was still a success for Chris Petersen and Co. as the Huskies notched a 10 win season and were crowned Pac-12 Champs for the second time in three seasons, but there was a feeling of disappointment as well.
With quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin both entering their senior seasons, expectations were quite high for the Huskies. However a season opening thud at the hands of Auburn showed that the Huskies weren't a playoff caliber team.
Despite winning five straight following the Auburn loss, the Huskies collapsed against Oregon, and then dropped a puzzling contest against Cal where UW was left asking themselves a lot of questions.
However, Petersen and the Huskies righted the ship following the loss at Cal as they went on to win four straight, including their best win of the season against Washington State. A loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl put a damper on what turned out to be a solid campaign, but knowing the competitor that Petersen is, he'll have the Huskies in a much better position in 2019.
Best win: November 23rd - @ Washington State - 28-15
Worst loss: October 27th - @ Cal - 12-10
2019 Outlook
It might be somewhat of a rebuilding year for Washington, but that doesn’t mean they aren't primed to have a really special season.
While the Huskies will have the difficult challenge of replacing one of the best duos school history in Browning and running back Gaskin, Georgia transfer Jacob Eason and Savon Ahmed figure to fill the shoes quite well.
Eason, who was the top quarterback in the Rivals 2016 QB rankings, figures to take the reigns early on and provide Petersen and Co. a solid, cannon armed quarterback who can make all the throws.
After largely being Gaskin’s backup for the past few seasons, we’ll see how Ahmed handles the full time workload, but given that there’s ample and talent depth behind him, UW is still stacked in the backfield.
Additionally, the Huskies return four of their five offensive lineman from a season ago and boast one of the most versatile receiver and tight end groups in the conference. With all that being said, it’s not hard to see why the Huskies are really excited about their offensive potential.
Defensively, the Huskies figure to be very solid as co-defensive coordinators Jimmy Lake and Pete Kwiatkowski regularly have the Huskies near the top of all defensive categories. They'll have to replace the likes of standouts Ben Burr-Kirven, Taylor Rapp, and JoJo McIntosh, but there's plenty of talented newcomers awaiting their opportunity.
Early Prediction
While Oregon State figures to be in this contest largely due to their familiarity with the UW program, I feel like this is a game that the Beavers are a year or two away from winning.
Despite being on their home turf for a nationally televised Friday night contest, the odds will likely be stacked against the Beavs as the Huskies present one of the toughest challenges in PAC-12 each in every season.
Even with the loss of Browning and Gaskin, UW has simply reloaded with new talent this year and figures to be one of the teams at the top of the north. Oregon State will likely play this game much closer than expected thanks to Smith’s internal knowledge, but Washington is a team loaded with talent and playmakers.
The Beavers will keep the score respectable, but UW looks like the real deal this season.
Washington 42, Oregon State 28