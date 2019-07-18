With the 2019 season on the horizon, BeaversEdge.com is introducing all 12 of Oregon State's 2019 opponents in July. Today, we dive into Oregon State's second Pac-12 home game of the season, a homecoming matchup with Kyle Whittingham and Utah. Want to get the inside scoop on Oregon State athletics? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com today!

The Game

Date: Saturday, October 12th

Time: TBA Location: Corvallis, Oregon TV: TBA Betting Line: N/A Oddshark Prediction: N/A --- Oregon State 2018 record: 2-10 (1-8 Pac-12) Utah 2018 record: 9-5 (6-4 Pac-12, Lost in Holiday Bowl 31-20 vs Northwestern)

Utah 2018 Recap

Simply put, the 2018 season was the best yet for Kyle Whittingham and Co. as a member of the Pac-12 conference. While Utah has had more success prior to coming to the conference, Utah's 2018 season included the schools first ever berth in the Pac-12 title game and the teams first Pac-12 south crown. Despite Utah rounding out the season with a heartbreaking loss to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship (10-7) and a puzzling and uncharacteristic bowl loss to Northwestern, Utah still had it's best season as a member of the conference and there's little reason to think they'll turn the other direction any time soon with the ever-consistent Whitt at the controls. Utah 2018 schedule Utah 2019 schedule Best win: November 10th - vs Oregon - 32-25 Worst loss: December 31st - Holiday Bowl- 31-20 vs Northwestern

2019 Outlook

Offensively, Utah figures to be really really good in 2019 as the Utes return quarterbacks Tyler Huntley (1788 yds, 12 TD's) and Jason Shelley (1162, 5 TD's) and dynamic running back Zack Moss (1096 yds, 11 TD's). With a talented receiving corps anchored by Britain Covey, Demari Simpkins, Jaylen Dixon, and Samson Nacua, Utah figures to have a variety of weapons at Huntley's disposal.

With offensive coordinator Troy Taylor taking the Sacramento State job in the offseason, Whittingham replaced Taylor with a new/old offensive coordinator in Andy Ludwig. Ludwig has been just about everywhere in his career, but at this stage of it, I think he'll greatly benefit the Utes' offensive game-plans on a week-to-week basis as Whittingham has been searching for consistency in terms of an offensive scheme and coordinator for some time now. Defensively, Utah lost a couple key pieces, but figure to run back a very very good defense that's strength lies in its defensive line. Between Bradlee Anae, John Penisini, Leki Fotu, and Pita Tonga, Utah has dominant line that is able to showcase size, experience, and speed on a routine basis. After the defensive line, there's more question marks in the Ute defense. If there is an area that's unproven for the Utes, it's at linebacker. With star-linebackers Chase Hansen and Cody Barton (combined 32 TFL's and nine sacks) both out of eligibility, Utah will have to look to new talent to help fill the void. While Utah's secondary isn't overly impressive, it's extremely solid for what the Utes are asking from their corners and safeties. With the Utes looking to create pressure with their front three, four, or five, they'll often times put opposing offenses behind the chains and into third and long situations, which creates for easier secondary defending. With Utah's front line looking as dominant as ever, they'll likely have another solid season and perhaps will put themselves in a position to represent the south for a second straight season. Utah Season Prediction: 9-3

Early Prediction