Oregon State Football Opponent Preview: Utah
With the 2019 season on the horizon, BeaversEdge.com is introducing all 12 of Oregon State's 2019 opponents in July.
Today, we dive into Oregon State's second Pac-12 home game of the season, a homecoming matchup with Kyle Whittingham and Utah.
Want to get the inside scoop on Oregon State athletics? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com today!
The Game
Date: Saturday, October 12th
Time: TBA
Location: Corvallis, Oregon
TV: TBA
Betting Line: N/A
Oddshark Prediction: N/A
---
Oregon State 2018 record: 2-10 (1-8 Pac-12)
Utah 2018 record: 9-5 (6-4 Pac-12, Lost in Holiday Bowl 31-20 vs Northwestern)
Utah 2018 Recap
Simply put, the 2018 season was the best yet for Kyle Whittingham and Co. as a member of the Pac-12 conference.
While Utah has had more success prior to coming to the conference, Utah's 2018 season included the schools first ever berth in the Pac-12 title game and the teams first Pac-12 south crown.
Despite Utah rounding out the season with a heartbreaking loss to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship (10-7) and a puzzling and uncharacteristic bowl loss to Northwestern, Utah still had it's best season as a member of the conference and there's little reason to think they'll turn the other direction any time soon with the ever-consistent Whitt at the controls.
Best win: November 10th - vs Oregon - 32-25
Worst loss: December 31st - Holiday Bowl- 31-20 vs Northwestern
2019 Outlook
Offensively, Utah figures to be really really good in 2019 as the Utes return quarterbacks Tyler Huntley (1788 yds, 12 TD's) and Jason Shelley (1162, 5 TD's) and dynamic running back Zack Moss (1096 yds, 11 TD's). With a talented receiving corps anchored by Britain Covey, Demari Simpkins, Jaylen Dixon, and Samson Nacua, Utah figures to have a variety of weapons at Huntley's disposal.
With offensive coordinator Troy Taylor taking the Sacramento State job in the offseason, Whittingham replaced Taylor with a new/old offensive coordinator in Andy Ludwig.
Ludwig has been just about everywhere in his career, but at this stage of it, I think he'll greatly benefit the Utes' offensive game-plans on a week-to-week basis as Whittingham has been searching for consistency in terms of an offensive scheme and coordinator for some time now.
Defensively, Utah lost a couple key pieces, but figure to run back a very very good defense that's strength lies in its defensive line. Between Bradlee Anae, John Penisini, Leki Fotu, and Pita Tonga, Utah has dominant line that is able to showcase size, experience, and speed on a routine basis.
After the defensive line, there's more question marks in the Ute defense.
If there is an area that's unproven for the Utes, it's at linebacker. With star-linebackers Chase Hansen and Cody Barton (combined 32 TFL's and nine sacks) both out of eligibility, Utah will have to look to new talent to help fill the void.
While Utah's secondary isn't overly impressive, it's extremely solid for what the Utes are asking from their corners and safeties. With the Utes looking to create pressure with their front three, four, or five, they'll often times put opposing offenses behind the chains and into third and long situations, which creates for easier secondary defending.
With Utah's front line looking as dominant as ever, they'll likely have another solid season and perhaps will put themselves in a position to represent the south for a second straight season.
Utah Season Prediction: 9-3
Early Prediction
With Utah having two weeks to prepare for this contest, it's hard not to give them the upper hand.
Despite Oregon State figuring to be much-improved by this point in the season and potentially (3-1 or 2-2), the Utes are a team with legit Rose Bowl aspirations following a Pac-12 South crown a year ago, and will be looking to not having any slip ups along the way.
However, Oregon State always seems to play Utah tough in Corvallis, I expect that narrative to stay the same this season.
This will be a close game, but with Utah having a more experienced team, one of the coaching vets in the industry, and two-weeks to prepare, I think that will be just enough to fight past an Oregon State squad that gives them all they can handle in Corvallis.
Utah 31, Oregon State 27