With the 2019 season on the horizon, BeaversEdge.com is introducing all 12 of Oregon State's 2019 opponents in July. Today, we dive into the Beavers' Pac-12 opener against Stanford. With a a bye week slated for after the Cal Poly contest, OSU will have two weeks to ready themselves for Stanford's late-September arrival.

The Game

Date: Saturday, September 28th

Time: TBA Location: Corvallis, Oregon TV: TBA Betting Line: N/A Oddshark Prediction: N/A --- Oregon State 2018 record: 2-10 (1-8 Pac-12) Stanford 2018 record: 9-4 (6-3 Pac-12)

Stanford 2018 Recap

While Stanford's 2018 season wasn't flashy by any means, it was still another solid and successful season on the farm. Despite the Cardinal opening the season 4-0 and notching impressive wins over San Diego State and Oregon in the process, a 38-17 thud in South Bend at the hands of Notre Dame was the beginning of a five week stretch where Stanford lost four of its next five games. The Cardinal rebounded following the rough stretch of play, closing the season with four straight wins, including a 14-13 Sun Bowl victory over Pittsburgh to cap their season with an overall mark of 9-4. Stanford 2018 schedule Stanford 2019 schedule Best win: September 22nd - @ Oregon - 38-31 (OT) Worst loss: September 29th - @ Notre Dame - 38-17

2019 Outlook

If there's one constant in today's ever-changing changing college football world, it's that Stanford is going to be a solid team each and every season. To David Shaw's credit, he's kept the Cardinal program humming since Jim Harbaugh left, and there's little reason to think it will turn the other way anytime soon. It's hard to gauge where Stanford is going to be this season for a variety of factors, but it's possible that the Cardinal might tweak things a bit given their personnel. With Bryce Love now a member of the Washington Redskins, the Cardinal might lean more on the senior arm of K.J. Costello and air it out a bit more than we've seen in the past. With Colby Parkinson showing flashes of being the next great Stanford tight-end in 2018, he'll likely be Costello's top receiving target as the Cardinal will look to replace JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Kaden Smith, and Trenton Irwin in the receiving corps. Who's going to power Stanford's signature ground attack is a bit of a mystery for Shaw and Co as they'll likely be handing the keys over to senior Cameron Scarlett, however he has struggled with being the featured back in previous seasons. If he struggles early, it could be a committee approach as the Cardinal have several promising young running backs. While Stanford's offensive line is still a work in progress, it'll be anchored by tackles Foster Sarell and Walker Little, both of whom possess next level talent. Defensively, the Cardinal will be looking to fill a big production void across the board as just five starters return. If there's a strength to the Stanford defense in 2019, it's at defensive line and cornerback. All three starters return on the defensive line, and Malik Antoine and Paulson Adebo should serve as viable defenders in the secondary after posting solid seasons a year ago. With the likes of Bobby Okereke, Sean Barton, and Joey Alfieri all out of eligibility, there will be a lot of new faces on defense for the Cardinal that will be given high expectations early on. Stanford Season Prediction: 8-4

Early Prediction