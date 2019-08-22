With the 2019 season on the horizon, BeaversEdge.com is introducing all 12 of Oregon State's 2019 opponents before the start of the season. Today, we arrive at Oregon State's final game of the season, a Civil War matchup in Eugene with Mario Cristobal and Co. Sign up for a new annual membership to BeaversEdge.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

The Game

Date: Saturday, November 30th

Time: TBA Location: Eugene, Ore. TV: TBA Betting Line: N/A Oddshark Prediction: N/A --- Oregon State 2018 record: 2-10 (1-8 Pac-12) Oregon 2018 record: 9-4 (5-4 Pac-12)

Oregon 2018 Recap

While the first year under Mario Cristobal was largely successful by Oregon standards, the Ducks were a textbook hot and cold team last season. While Oregon was able to jump out to a 3-0 start thanks to a favorable nonconference schedule, they were plagued by inconsistency for the remainder of the year. After dropping a disastrous game to Stanford at home to open Pac-12 play, the Ducks were able to rebound with impressive wins over Cal and Washington. However, Oregon would go one to lose three of their next four games, including a 44-15 loss at the hands of Arizona. Despite the mid-season slide, the Ducks rebounded with wins over Arizona State and Oregon State before defeating Michigan State 7-6 in the RedBox Bowl. Oregon 2018 schedule Oregon 2019 schedule Best win: October 13th - vs Washington - 30-27 (OT) Worst loss: October 27th - @ Arizona - 44-15

2019 Outlook

If you've been listening to the national media, it's pretty hard to not hear the buzz and noise surrounding Cristobal's 2019 squad. Between Justin Herbert being a bonafide Heisman contender and Oregon returning a large chunk of their offense and defensive production from a season ago, it's not hard to see why they're the No. 11 preseason ranked team and that the Pac-12 media picked them to win the north. However, fall camp hasn't been kind to the Ducks in terms of injuries as several key members of their receiving corps will be on the shelf to start the season. That'll be an interesting storyline to watch at the beginning of the season as Oregon has expressed a desire for Herbert to air it out more this season, but the corps of receivers is vastly depleted. Defensively, it'll be interesting to see how the Ducks look without Jim Leavitt. The former defensive coordinator mutually parted ways with Oregon after last season and Cristobal brought in Boise State's Andy Avalos. Oregon returns a fair bit of talent from a season ago, but usually, the first year of a new coordinator has it's growing pains. The Ducks will be on full display for the entire nation to watch in week one as they open the season against No. 16 Auburn at AT&T Stadium (Cowboys) in Texas and I see this as a crucial, season-defining type of game for Herbert and Co. Oregon Season Prediction: 8-4

Early Prediction