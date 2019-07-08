With the 2019 season on the horizon, BeaversEdge.com is introducing all 12 of Oregon State's 2019 opponents in July. Today, we dive into the first road game of the season as the Beavers are headed to Hawaii in week two. Want to get the inside scoop on Oregon State athletics? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com today!

The Game

Date: Saturday, September 7th Time: 7:30 PM PT Location: Honolulu, Hawaii TV: TBA Betting Line: N/A Oddshark Prediction: N/A --- Oregon State 2018 record: 2-10 (1-8 Pac-12) Hawaii 2018 record: 8-6 (5-3 Mountain West: Lost 31-14 in SoFi Hawaii Bowl to Louisiana Tech)

Hawaii 2018 Recap

In a nutshell, Hawaii's 2018 season was a journey. The Warriors jumped out of the gates hot in head coach Nick Rolovich's third season, opening the season 6-1 and notching wins over Colorado State, Rice, Duquesne, Navy, San Jose State, and Wyoming along the way. However, once the Warriors' strength of schedule increased in mid-October, they endured a four-game slide with lopsided losses to BYU, Nevada, Fresno State, and Utah State. Following the four-game slide, Hawaii rallied in the final weeks and closed the season with wins over San Diego State and UNLV to reach the eight win mark and secure a berth in the SOFI Bowl in Honolulu as the host school. However, a 31-14 loss to Louisiana State concluded their season at 8-6. Hawaii 2018 schedule Hawaii 2019 schedule Best win: November 24th - San Diego State - 31-30 (OT) Worst loss: November 3rd - Utah State - 56-17

2019 Outlook

If last season was any indication, the Beavers could have their work cut out for them defensively against the Warriors. If there's been one constant associated with success in terms of Hawaii football over the years, it all starts with a quarterback who isn't afraid to let it fly. After throwing for 3,875 yards and 36 touchdowns a season ago, junior quarterback Cole McDonald figures to be the anchor of the offense in his second season as a full-time starter. Despite a push from backup QB Chevan Cordeiro, but McDonald has been the more consistent presence and in all likelihood, he'll be the one that the Beavers likely see the most. Hawaii will have the difficult challenge of replacing a big-time production void at receiver as John Ursua declared for the NFL Draft after racking up 1343 yards and 16 touchdowns on 89 receptions last season. Despite the loss of Ursua, the Warriors have several promising young receivers who could fill the void. Like any pass-happy team, Hawaii doesn't place a ton of premium on RB's as they return Dayton Furuta and Miles Reed, who accounted for 589 and two touchdowns. The entire offensive line returns and the Warriors could boast a line that is able to give McDonald plenty of time to make decisions. Defensively, the Warriors will be looking to build on continuity as for the first time in Rolovich's tenure, he'll have a defensive coordinator that sticks around for more than just one season. DC Corey Batoon's young group had their moments as they won the games they were supposed to win against lesser competition, but struggled with the high-powered offenses in the Mountain West like Fresno State, Utah State, and Nevada. With much more stability and consistency on defense, the Warriors should be a middle of the road defense this season, with their offense carrying the torch. Season Prediction for Hawaii: 7-5

Early Prediction