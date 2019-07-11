With the 2019 season on the horizon, BeaversEdge.com is introducing all 12 of Oregon State's 2019 opponents in July. Today, we dive into the first Saturday home game of the season as the Beavers host the Cal Poly Mustangs.

After suffering a 1-10 season in 2017, the 2018 campaign was a step in the right direction for the Mustangs as they notched five wins and won four Big Sky contests. However, the year as a whole was largely defined by the teams' inability to hang with upper-echelon opponents.

The Mustangs finished 5-6 overall in 2018, winning four of their last six games to end the season on a high-note after starting slow out the gate. They opened the year 1-4 in large part to two factors — 15 lost fumbles and poor tackling.

Despite finishing with five total wins, the Mustangs couldn't hang with top teams in the Big Sky on a consistent basis. Even with record-breaking All-American fullback Joe Protheroe, two-year starting quarterback Khaleel Jenkins, all-conference offensive linemen Harry Whitson and Zach Shellcross, the Mustangs found themselves on the losing end lopsided contests.

Now, with all those offensive weapons graduated, the Mustangs will be looking for new players to step up and carry the mantle this season.

If there was a reoccurring theme in Cal Poly's 2018 struggles, it was defense. They regularly allowed large numbers from average or better offensive teams. Eastern Washington hung 70 on them. North Dakota scored 49. UC Davis tallied 52.

There's no doubt that the Mustangs' defense was a work in progress last season, and given that they return a fair numbers of players with experience, they'll likely be primed for a better overall defensive unit this season.

Best win: November 10th - vs Idaho State - 34-17

Worst loss: September 22nd - @ Eastern Washington - 70-17

Starters Lost

9 total (5 offense / 4 defense)

Starters Returning (Five or more Games)

18 total (6 offense / 12 defense)