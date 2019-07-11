Oregon State Football Opponent Preview: Cal Poly
With the 2019 season on the horizon, BeaversEdge.com is introducing all 12 of Oregon State's 2019 opponents in July. Today, we dive into the first Saturday home game of the season as the Beavers host the Cal Poly Mustangs.
The Game
Date: Saturday, September 14th
Time: 1:15 PM PT
Location: Corvallis, Oregon
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Betting Line: N/A
Oddshark Prediction: N/A
---
Oregon State 2018 record: 2-10 (1-8 Pac-12)
Cal Poly 2018 record: 5-6 (4-4 Big Sky)
Cal Poly 2018 Recap
After suffering a 1-10 season in 2017, the 2018 campaign was a step in the right direction for the Mustangs as they notched five wins and won four Big Sky contests. However, the year as a whole was largely defined by the teams' inability to hang with upper-echelon opponents.
The Mustangs finished 5-6 overall in 2018, winning four of their last six games to end the season on a high-note after starting slow out the gate. They opened the year 1-4 in large part to two factors — 15 lost fumbles and poor tackling.
Despite finishing with five total wins, the Mustangs couldn't hang with top teams in the Big Sky on a consistent basis. Even with record-breaking All-American fullback Joe Protheroe, two-year starting quarterback Khaleel Jenkins, all-conference offensive linemen Harry Whitson and Zach Shellcross, the Mustangs found themselves on the losing end lopsided contests.
Now, with all those offensive weapons graduated, the Mustangs will be looking for new players to step up and carry the mantle this season.
If there was a reoccurring theme in Cal Poly's 2018 struggles, it was defense. They regularly allowed large numbers from average or better offensive teams. Eastern Washington hung 70 on them. North Dakota scored 49. UC Davis tallied 52.
There's no doubt that the Mustangs' defense was a work in progress last season, and given that they return a fair numbers of players with experience, they'll likely be primed for a better overall defensive unit this season.
Best win: November 10th - vs Idaho State - 34-17
Worst loss: September 22nd - @ Eastern Washington - 70-17
Starters Lost
9 total (5 offense / 4 defense)
Starters Returning (Five or more Games)
18 total (6 offense / 12 defense)
2019 Outlook
With Oregon State being the only power-five team on Cal Poly's schedule in 2019, it's possible that the Mustangs could have a solid season depending on how the Big Sky shakes out.
While the Mustangs lost a fair number of starters, particularly on offense, they return a fair number of defensive starters that went through their lumps as freshman and sophomores a season ago. Cal Poly won't instantly be better on defense, but thanks to internal growth and consistency, they'll yield a much more cohesive unit this season.
Offensively, the Mustangs will be anchored by senior receiver J.J. Koski. The 6-foot-1, 195 pounder has caught 79 passes for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns in first three seasons and will be the top-target for whoever the Mustangs go with at QB.
Entering fall camp, there's a three-way battle between Jake Jeffrey (Jr.), Jalen Hamler (Fr.), and Kyle Reid (Fr.) for the starting nod at quarterback this fall. Jeffrey is the most experienced option as he filled in for Jenkins last season, but only attempted 28 passes.
Cal Poly Season Prediction: 4-8
Early Prediction
Despite Oregon State's struggles with Big Sky teams in the past, this is a game that I expect to see a lot of fireworks in.
After playing the tougher part of their non conference schedule against Oklahoma State and Hawaii, Cal Poly is Oregon State's "cupcake" game and the Beavers will certainly be looking to fine tune their details and approach before an upcoming bye week and the start of Pac-12 play.
Cal Poly is no pushover by any means, but Oregon State has a talent, experience, and coaching edge that the Mustangs cannot and simply won't match in Reser Stadium. With Oklahoma State being a 7:30 p.m., Friday night contest on Labor Day, it's possible that the mid-September, 1:15 kickoff against the Mustangs could be one of the more attended games this season.
Look for the Beavers to open up the playbook and have some fun in their final non-conference game of the season...
Oregon State 45, Cal Poly 17