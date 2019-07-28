Oregon State Football Opponent Preview: Arizona State
With the 2019 season on the horizon, BeaversEdge.com is introducing all 12 of Oregon State's 2019 opponents in July.
Today, we dive into Oregon State's final home game of the season, matchup with Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Game
Date: Saturday, November 16th
Time: TBA
Location: Corvallis, Ore.
TV: TBA
Betting Line: N/A
Oddshark Prediction: N/A
---
Oregon State 2018 record: 2-10 (1-8 Pac-12)
Arizona State 2018 record: 7-6 (5-4 Pac-12)
Arizona State 2018 Recap
The Sun Devils were one of the most-watched teams in 2018 as just about everyone had to get a peak at the Herm Edwards regime in Tempe. After being out of the coaching circles for quite some time, ASU's AD Ray Anderson decided to make an unorthodox hire in Edwards.
While the hire itself may have seemed a little out of left field, it only took Edwards until week two against Michigan State to prove that he was up to the mettle of being a head coach in 2019 as earned arguably the most marquee win of his tenure.
If there was one area that the Sun Devils thrived in under Edwards' leadership, it was being competitive in every game. ASU's worst loss of the season in terms of a point spread was 11 points against Fresno State in the Las Vegas Bowl. ASU's five other losses all came by seven points or less.
Best win: September 8th - vs Michigan State - 16-13
Worst loss: December 15th - Las Vegas Bowl vs Fresno State 31-20
2019 Outlook
The 2019 season represents one of optimism after a successful first season with Herm Edwards at the helm of the Sun Devil Football program.
With several returning starters on both sides of the ball and another strong recruiting class developing, there is much to be excited about for the upcoming season.
Running Back Eno Benjamin returns after a sophomore campaign in which his name ended up all over the Sun Devil record book. The Doak Walker Award semifinalist compiled 1,524 rushing yards in the regular season, the second most ever by a Sun Devil and just 42 yards shy of the school record set in 1972.
Under the tutelage of Defensive Coordinator and Broyles Award nominee Danny Gonzales, the defensive unit improved tremendously. Starting up to six freshmen on defense late in the season, the Sun Devils have a bright future on that side of the ball.
Freshman linebacker Merlin Robertson returns as the anchor of a defense that did not allow more than 30 points until the eighth game of the season. Robertson became the first true freshman to lead the Sun Devils in tackles (77) since 2001.
Cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Kobe Williams will return for their third consecutive season as the starting corner tandem in Tempe. Fellow freshman linebackers Darien Butler and Tyler Johnson came on strong as the season progressed and look primed for more responsibility in the defense next season.
Arizona State Season Prediction: 7-6
Early Prediction
Oregon State is going to send its seniors out with a win.
Call it a gut feeling, call it intuition, call it whatever, but I'm convinced that Smith and Co. is going to send their seniors out on top. Whether they're redshirt-seniors or true seniors, that class has been through a lot in their five or four years, and to go out of Reser Stadium with a win would make it all that more special.
Look for the Beavers to get a little payback on Edwards and Co. as the Beavers will walk away victorious on the last home Saturday of the season.
Oregon State 42, Arizona State 31