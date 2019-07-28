With the 2019 season on the horizon, BeaversEdge.com is introducing all 12 of Oregon State's 2019 opponents in July. Today, we dive into Oregon State's final home game of the season, matchup with Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils. PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Game

Date: Saturday, November 16th

Time: TBA Location: Corvallis, Ore. TV: TBA Betting Line: N/A Oddshark Prediction: N/A --- Oregon State 2018 record: 2-10 (1-8 Pac-12) Arizona State 2018 record: 7-6 (5-4 Pac-12)

Arizona State 2018 Recap

The Sun Devils were one of the most-watched teams in 2018 as just about everyone had to get a peak at the Herm Edwards regime in Tempe. After being out of the coaching circles for quite some time, ASU's AD Ray Anderson decided to make an unorthodox hire in Edwards. While the hire itself may have seemed a little out of left field, it only took Edwards until week two against Michigan State to prove that he was up to the mettle of being a head coach in 2019 as earned arguably the most marquee win of his tenure. If there was one area that the Sun Devils thrived in under Edwards' leadership, it was being competitive in every game. ASU's worst loss of the season in terms of a point spread was 11 points against Fresno State in the Las Vegas Bowl. ASU's five other losses all came by seven points or less. Arizona State 2018 schedule Arizona State 2019 schedule Best win: September 8th - vs Michigan State - 16-13 Worst loss: December 15th - Las Vegas Bowl vs Fresno State 31-20

2019 Outlook

The 2019 season represents one of optimism after a successful first season with Herm Edwards at the helm of the Sun Devil Football program. With several returning starters on both sides of the ball and another strong recruiting class developing, there is much to be excited about for the upcoming season. Running Back Eno Benjamin returns after a sophomore campaign in which his name ended up all over the Sun Devil record book. The Doak Walker Award semifinalist compiled 1,524 rushing yards in the regular season, the second most ever by a Sun Devil and just 42 yards shy of the school record set in 1972. Under the tutelage of Defensive Coordinator and Broyles Award nominee Danny Gonzales, the defensive unit improved tremendously. Starting up to six freshmen on defense late in the season, the Sun Devils have a bright future on that side of the ball. Freshman linebacker Merlin Robertson returns as the anchor of a defense that did not allow more than 30 points until the eighth game of the season. Robertson became the first true freshman to lead the Sun Devils in tackles (77) since 2001. Cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Kobe Williams will return for their third consecutive season as the starting corner tandem in Tempe. Fellow freshman linebackers Darien Butler and Tyler Johnson came on strong as the season progressed and look primed for more responsibility in the defense next season. Arizona State Season Prediction: 7-6

Early Prediction