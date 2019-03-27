With Oregon State’s spring session set to resume on April 4th, BeaversEdge.com looks at the top performers from the first two weeks. After going 2-10 a season ago in Jonathan Smith’s inaugural campaign, the Beavers are showing signs of growth this spring thanks to an influx of talent in the offseason and familiarity in the various schemes. The second-stint of the Beavers’ spring practice should give a much clearer picture of just how far the team has come as Smith noted that most of the March sessions were mostly laying the groundwork for the April session. Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

@BeaverFootball

MVP, Jake Luton

Let’s keep in mind that this is only based the first two weeks of spring ball, but Jake Luton has looked the part of a veteran, Pac-12 starting caliber quarterback in his sixth and final season. After being granted one more season by the NCAA, Luton has made the most of his opportunities, using the offseason to shed bad weight, add more muscle-mass, and improve his footwork and decision making. Luton’s offseason regiment has shown in March as he’s been the first quarterback to take reps with the first team and during 11-on-11 work. Luton’s said he feels like he’s in the best shape of his life and his prior knowledge and in-game experience with offensive-coordinator Brian Lindgren’s scheme is paying dividends on the field as he looks crisp and sharp executing the offense. There’s certainly a ways to go, and Luton still has to fend off Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia if he hopes to win the starting job, but he’s made a strong impression this spring.

Most Improved, Isaac Hodgins

The Beavers’ defensive line is trending upwards thanking to added depth and talent in the offseason, but if there’s one player on the defense that’s been particularly impressive building off last season in spring its been Isaac Hodgins. After playing in all 12 games as a freshman a season ago, Hodgins looks bigger, faster, stronger, and more comfortable playing on the defensive line. He’s been an anchor with the first team and has shown increased vocal leadership at times as well. The Beavers need to make tremendous strides on the d-line to be competitive this season and with Hodgins looking like a very solid player in the making, the Beavers figure to have many more playmakers in the trenches.

Biggest Surprise, Tyjon Lindsey

The former four-star recruit and Nebraska transfer Tyjon Lindsey earns the nod of biggest surprise this spring as his seamless fit into the Beavers’ offense has made it seem like he’s been here for multiple seasons. When a player transfers from one school to another, there’s usually an adjustment period for that player to settle into his new surrounding, become familiar with the playbook, learn his quarterback’s cadences, etc., but Lindsey has made that adjustment period almost minuscule. While he’s been limited this spring with a few minor tweaks, his chemistry with Gebbia (perhaps a given) and Luton has been impressive. He’s all but secured one of the starting spots on offense and after struggling to fit in with the Cornhuskers, Lindsey has found a home in Corvallis. Lindsey is more than just a good player, he’s also a terrific teammate… I think back to when he was one of the first players to come and offer support to cornerback Jaydon Grant when he went down with an injury several weeks ago, and it really shows how much he’s embraced his new teammates. Lindsey’s seamless fit has been a splendid surprise for the Beavers this spring.

Most To Prove, Offensive-Line