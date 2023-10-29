With the Oregon State football team (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) falling to Arizona (5-3, 3-2) 27-24 on Saturday, the Beavers dropped in both national polls...

Following the loss to the Arizona Wildcats, the Oregon State football team fell five spots in the AP Poll to No. 16 and seven spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 17.

Washington leads the way at No. 5, Oregon at No. 6, OSU at 16, Utah at No. 18, UCLA at No. 20, and USC at No. 24...

Full AP Poll

Washington also takes the top Pac-12 spot in the coaches at No. 5, Oregon at No. 7, Utah at No. 18, OSU at No. 19, and USC at No. 22...

Full Coaches Poll



Oregon State returns to the field this Saturday for a Saturday night matchup with Coach Prime and Colorado...