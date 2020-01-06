CORVALLIS – Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith announced Monday that offensive lineman Korbin Sorensen has joined the program for the 2020 season.

Sorensen is a graduate transfer from Portland State after earning his degree in economics. He will have one season to play for the Beavers and is eligible in 2020.

Sorensen started his last 32 consecutive games for the Vikings dating back to the 2017 season. He was a 2018 All-Big Sky Conference Third-Team selection and was recognized twice academically by the conference.

Sorensen is a native of Kennewick, Wash., where he was an All-State selection at Kamiakin High School as a senior. He was also named first-team all-conference and all-area as both a junior and a senior.

Oregon State Athletics