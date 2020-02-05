CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football announced the addition of three student-athletes for the 2020 season on Wednesday. Joining the program are tight end Malik Kelley (Portland, Ore.), offensive lineman Tyler Morano (Livermore, Calif.) and inside linebacker Porter Phillips (Albany, Ore.).

Kelley comes from Portland’s Roosevelt High School where he was an all-league selection at both tight end and defensive end his senior year. He caught 16 passes and three touchdowns in 2019 while also making 33 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Morano joins Oregon State from Livermore’s Granada High School. He was a two-year starter on both the offensive and defensive lines, earning first-team all-league honors in 2019. Morano was also named 2019 All-Bay Area Preps and SF All-Metro, by the San Francisco Chronicle, as a senior.

Phillips starred at West Albany High School and was named the 2019 Mid-Willamette League Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. He is believed to be the first player to win both honors in the same year in the league’s 14-year history. He rushed for 1,548 yards and made 52 tackles as a senior.

Oregon State Athletics