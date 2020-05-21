OLB Easton Mascarenas - Mission Viejo, CA - 6-foot-1, 225-pounds

Arguably the gem of the recruiting class so far, Easton Mascarenas represents one of the more talented defensive recruits that Jonathan Smith and his staff have secured during their time in Corvallis. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker is versatile enough to play either inside or outside in defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar's linebacker-friendly scheme and there's no doubt he'll provide great depth at the position for years to come. Mascarenas is coming off back-to-back 91-tackle campaigns in 2018 and '19 respectively, and also boasted an impressive 17 tackles for loss in '19 as well. The Beavers won a big-time recruiting battle against the likes of Washington, Washington State, Arizona, and Arizona State for Mascarenas' services and that should tell you everything you need to know about how valued he is across the west coast.

DE Alex Lemon - Fort Dodge, IA - 6-foot-4, 275 pounds

Despite Alex Lemon reclassifying from 2020 to 2021 and having to wait another year before arriving in Corvallis, there's no doubt that the Beavers are getting a quality defensive end that should be able to make some real noise when he gets on campus. At 6-foot-4, 275-pounds, Lemon presents a division one-ready athlete that will instantly upgrade the Beavers' frontline. OSU will graduate Jeromy Reichner and Jordan Whittley following the 2020 campaign and having Lemon to come in via the JUCO ranks will allow for very little fall off. They say everything good in life comes with patience and as it related to Lemon, waiting for him to arrive will be well worth it based on what he'll bring to the field.

OL Henry Buckles - Hood River, OR - 6-foot-2, 285 pounds

Oregon State's first in-state pledge of the 2021 class came via Henry Buckles as the Hood River, Ore. native joined the class shortly after the beginning of the pandemic shutdown. The 6-foot-2, 285 pound Buckles is a player that offensive line coach Jim Michalczik should be able to mold into a quality power-five lineman as he's got potential written all over him. Additionally, it's always a plus to get an in-state kid who is a homegrown Beaver. Buckles grew up an Oregon State fan and having that in-state pride over his career will certainly make him a fan favorite.

QB Sam Vidlak - Grants Pass, OR - 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

Next up, we arrive at the Beavers' newest commitment in the 2021 class in QB Sam Vidlak. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder from Grants Pass represents the second in-state pledge for Smith and Co. in the 2021 class and has an opportunity to become OSU's first homegrown starting quarterback since Derek Anderson (Scappoose) in the early 2000s. Vidlak is coming off a stellar junior season that saw him throw for 3,404 yards and 44 touchdowns against just three interceptions and there's no question that the coaching staff sees him as a guy that they can mold into a power-five starting QB.

OL Sione Veikoso - Kailua, HI - 6-foot-6, 290 pounds