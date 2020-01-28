PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team announced on Tuesday that defensive end Simon Sandberg and running back Mikey Alfieri have received clock/eligibility extensions from the NCAA.

Sandberg, who came to Oregon State via the JUCO ranks prior to the start of the 2019 season, missed the first three games of the year with a knee injury suffered in fall camp. Additionally, he missed an entire season at the College of San Francisco. Despite this, Sandberg played in nine games for the Beavers in 2019, finishing with 11 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. He'll be a redshirt junior in 2020.

Alfieri, who missed the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL, will be a redshirt sophomore come 2020 as he'll provide some depth to the Beavers' running back room. He carried the ball four times for 22 yards, and secured one reception for eight yards against Stanford in 2018, his most recent on-field action.

With Sandberg and Alfieri both receiving extensions from the NCAA, the Beavers are up to seven players who have received extensions during their time in Corvallis. The others include Nathan Eldridge, Addison Gumbs, Jeromy Reichner, Jaydon Grant, and Jordan Whittley.