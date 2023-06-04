***OSU vs Sam Houston Live Updates**





BATON ROUGE, La. – Gavin Turley, Brady Kasper and Travis Bazzana all homered but Oregon State dropped a 6-5 decision to LSU Sunday night at Alex Box Stadium.

With the loss, the Beavers will play Sam Houston again Sunday night

Bazzana drove in two as did Turley. Five different Beavers recorded at least one hit.

OSU takes on Sam Houston in an elimination game at approximately 7:30 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

- The game was originally set to be played on Saturday, June 3 but thunderstorms in the Baton Rouge area forced its postponement until Sunday.

- Garret Forrester singled in the first, and thus, extended his reached base streak to 58 consecutive games.

- Travis Bazzana extended his hit streak to 13 games, equaling his season-long, with his third-inning home run.

- Gavin Turley pushed his hit streak to seven games via a double in the second inning.

- The game went into a weather delay starting at 3:12 p.m. The game resumed at 6:15 p.m. local time for a three-hour, three-minute delay.