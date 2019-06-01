The defending National Champions will leave the crown vacant this year. Oregon State was eliminated Saturday afternoon and is the first top-16 seed to be knocked out this year.

It started with a slow clap, and within a few seconds, the entire stadium was on their feet, as Adley Rutschman, the potential No. one overall pick, took his last at-bat in Goss Stadium as a Beaver. Rutschman launched one deep to straight away center that looked great off the bat, but just like the Beavers it came up just short.

“That’s not how any of us wanted it to end,” senior Zak Taylor said following the loss. “Our goal every year is to win a national championship, and there’s nothing else to it. We expected to win three games and play in a super (regional) next week, but that’s not how it goes all the time.”



After an electric run through the post-season last year, the Beavers (36-20-1) will be watching the College World Series from home. The Creighton Bluejays (39-12) played inspired baseball after being shutout against Michigan, and took down the champs 4-1.

“It’s been a blessing and a privilege to be able to coach the young men we have in our program this year,” interim head coach Pat Bailey said postgame. “We have a great group of guys who are class acts, really good students, good community people, and, for the seniors especially, legacy kind of guys.”

OSU’s starter Grant Gambrell struggled with command early, and once the Bluejays starting hitting his fastball regularly, Oregon State struggled to contain the Creighton offense. At times, it felt as though Creighton knew exactly what pitch was coming and where.

Consequently, the Beavers couldn’t jump-start their own offense to counter, and the defensive mistakes contributed to what is a weekend to learn. Oregon State only allowed two earned runs in the game, which speaks to the runs allowed by defensive errors.

Because of mistakes, the Beavers have been playing from behind recently—a stretch that has been ongoing for longer than just the regionals.

“It’s kind of felt like that for few weeks, honestly,” redshirt sophomore Alex McGarry said of the tough stretch. “I think we have guys who are built for it… I think we showed that fight, showed it all year, and just proud of the guys we have.”

As a team that has relied on pitching and defense for deep postseason runs, the Beavers had neither going for them this weekend. A three-run third inning gave Creighton the lead they needed and the Bluejays never looked back.

“That’s not usually how we play defense,” Taylor explained. “We pride ourselves on pitching and defense. There were some miscues, some things happened. There were some misread balls, balls we usually catch, but that’s not a knock on those guys at all, that happens in game, and you make mistakes—especially physical mistakes.”

Junior second basemen Isaac Collins had a monster day at the plate for Creighton, going 2-for-5 with a homerun and a triple. His solo shot in the third inning put the Bluejays ahead 1-0, and jump-started a three-run third for Creighton.

In the bottom of the seventh, Tyler Malone slapped what looked like a single to left, but a diving play by left fielder Parker Upton took it away. Creighton took away several hits in the outfield, including two spectacular catches at the wall. It was just one of those days for the Beavers; they couldn’t catch a break.

“We stung a couple balls, right to the track,” Taylor said. “That’s baseball. They had a few bloops that fell in for them, got them going a little bit, but again can’t complain too much about that.”

Creighton head coach Ed Servais knew that his team could not afford to give the Beavers any free runs, and the Bluejays achieved near-perfect defense, aside from an error in the ninth inning.

“I didn’t feel like Oregon State was going to bunch their hits together,” Servais said. “I figured they were going to need some help from us.”

Oregon State was favored on paper in both games this weekend, but wins and losses come down to execution, something the Beavers lacked this weekend.

“They played very well, barreled some balls up, and we had some mistakes,” Taylor said. “And that’s how it can kind of flip on you.”

Big Picture: Oregon State loses their top player, and the potential No. one pick in the MLB draft Adley Rutschman. OSU also graduates four key players: Zak Taylor, Sam Tweedt, Bryce Fehmel, and Dylan Pearce. Brandon Eisert, Jake Mulholland, and Beau Philip are all eligible to be drafted, which could potentially leave a bigger void.

But perhaps the larger, over-arching question is whether or not legendary head coach Pat Casey will return. Many signs point to Casey’s return, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Casey wanted to wait until after the season to announce his decision and, after this weekend, his return will be awaited by many Beaver fans.

Oregon State has several options. One of which is to retain current interim head coach Pat Bailey. Bailey said postgame that he told athletic director Scott Barnes that he intends to apply for the head coaching position this offseason.

The biggest question is how many members of the coaching staff will remain, as baseball can only have three paid assistants. Currently on payroll are: Pat Bailey, Nate Yeskie, and Andy Jenkins. At least one of these three would most likely move on, should Casey return to the dugout.

As for next season, the Beavers have another highly-touted recruiting class coming in, but as seen this year, freshmen may not play many innings down the stretch. That being said, current freshmen such as Jake Pfennigs, Joey Mundt, Jake Dukart, Matthew Gretler, and Greg Fuchs should see a much larger role next season.

The ‘what-if’ question: Two of OSU’s best pitchers, Brandon Eisert and Kevin Abel were not used/available during the regional round. I’m guessing Eisert was available to go today, but after going down 3-0 in the third, using him presented greater risk than reward. Everyone knew Abel wasn’t going to pitch, but had the Beavers been full healthy, they most likely would’ve had a better shot at advancing.

This is not an excuse for losing, but rather the reality that the Beavers were not at full strength. Regardless, this team was much better than they played this weekend, and it will be up to the coaching staff, whoever it is, to drive this team to finish the season strong.