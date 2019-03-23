BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Alex McGarry hit a home run for the fourth consecutive game and Bryce Fehmel became the fourth pitcher in school history with 30 or more wins in Oregon State’s 3-2 win over California in front of 3,749 Saturday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The Beavers (15-4-1 overall, 2-3 Pac-12 Conference) evened the series with the Golden Bears (11-9, 2-3) at a game apiece. The rubber match is set for Sunday at 2:05 p.m. PT.

McGarry hit a solo home run in the fourth to make it a 2-1 game; Cal scored two in the first on a one-out double by Korey Lee. McGarry then watched as Beau Philip and Adley Rutschman each drove in runs in the fifth to go ahead for good.

It was Fehmel and relievers Dylan Pearce and Jake Mulholland from there. Fehmel ended his night with seven innings of work, allowing six hits and two runs. He won his 30th career game, becoming the fourth Oregon State pitcher all-time to hit that mark. He joins Luke Heimlich (36 from 2015-18), Ben Wetzler (36 from 2011-14) and Ken Noble (30 from 1975-78).

Pearce came on in the eighth and recorded an out on one pitch, then gave way to Jake Mulholland, who earned his fourth save of the year with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Cal put two on in the ninth, but Mulholland got Hance Smith swinging on a 3-2 pitch to end the game.

Philip and Matthew Gretler each had two hits to pace the Beavers.

Rogelio Reyes took the loss for the Golden Bears, dropping to 1-1 on the year. He allowed four hits and two runs in four innings. Jared Horn made the start and scattered four hits and a run in four innings.

Next Up

Oregon State and California complete the three-game series Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Tickets for the 2019 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com or calling 1-800-GOBEAVS from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

TV Sunday

Sunday’s series finale will air live on the Pac-12 Network with Roxy Bernstein and Dean Stotz on the call.

McGarry’s Four

The Beavers have now had players hit home runs in four consecutive games in back-to-back seasons. Alex McGarry joins Tyler Malone, who hit one in four straight from April 13-20 of last season, versus Missouri State and Oregon. McGarry has done so against UCLA and California.

Mulholland To 26

Jake Mulholland’s fourth save of the season was also the 26th of his career, moving him past Kevin Rhoderick (2008-10) for second all-time at Oregon State. Mulholland now trails only Kevin Gunderson (2004-06), who holds the school record with 37.

Fehmel Tops 300

Bryce Fehmel’s seven innings of work pushed him past 300 innings for his career. He’s now at 301 2/3 innings – just the 11th pitcher with 300 or more innings. Six of those 11 have pitched since the start of this century – Luke Heimlich (2015-18; 387), Ben Wetzler (2011-14; 369.1), Andrew Moore (2013-15; 347.2), Dallas Buck (2004-06; 326.2), Mike Stutes (2006-08; 302) and Fehmel.

And A Rutschman Record Note

Adley Rutschman’s fifth-inning RBI gave him 140 for his career. He’s ninth in school history and four shy of equaling Matt Bailie (1995-98) for eighth.

Multi-Hit Game

Matthew Gretler picked up his first career hit via a single in the fifth inning. He followed that up with a single on a hit-and-run in the sixth.